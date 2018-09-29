White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to lineup Saturday

Garcia (knee) is starting in right field and batting cleanup in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Garcia exited Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader after aggravating the knee issue and did not appear in the nightcap. The 27-year-old has battled knee problems all season and will undergo surgery after the regular season ends next week.

