White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs bases Wednesday

Garcia (hamstring) ran the bases Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia said he felt great after running the bases for the first time since landing on the disabled list in April with a hamstring injury. He'll test his hamstring out a few more times on the bases in the coming days, and if everything goes smoothly, he could begin a rehab assignment sometime next week.

