White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs bases Wednesday
Garcia (hamstring) ran the bases Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia said he felt great after running the bases for the first time since landing on the disabled list in April with a hamstring injury. He'll test his hamstring out a few more times on the bases in the coming days, and if everything goes smoothly, he could begin a rehab assignment sometime next week.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs in pool Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Targeting late-June return•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Rehab stint not imminent•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Nearing rehabilitation assignment•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May require rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Still weeks away•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...