White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs in pool Wednesday

Garcia (hamstring) was scheduled to do some running in a pool Wednesday and hopes to resume baseball activities in the next week to 10 days, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Before resuming workouts on the field, Garcia will first have to receive a third platelet-rich plasma injection to treat his right hamstring strain, with that shot scheduled for around Memorial Day. Garcia, who has been shut down since April 24 with the injury, will likely need multiple weeks to build up at-bats and prove his hamstring is fully healthy before coming off the 10-day disabled list. He's tentatively in line for a late-June return, but even a minor setback could sideline him through the All-Star break.