White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs in pool Wednesday
Garcia (hamstring) was scheduled to do some running in a pool Wednesday and hopes to resume baseball activities in the next week to 10 days, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Before resuming workouts on the field, Garcia will first have to receive a third platelet-rich plasma injection to treat his right hamstring strain, with that shot scheduled for around Memorial Day. Garcia, who has been shut down since April 24 with the injury, will likely need multiple weeks to build up at-bats and prove his hamstring is fully healthy before coming off the 10-day disabled list. He's tentatively in line for a late-June return, but even a minor setback could sideline him through the All-Star break.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Targeting late-June return•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Rehab stint not imminent•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Nearing rehabilitation assignment•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May require rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Still weeks away•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Strain mild to moderate•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...