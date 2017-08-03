White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Scheduled to travel with team

Garcia (thumb) will travel with the White Sox for their upcoming weekend series against the Red Sox, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Rick Renteria said Garcia is getting better but he's not yet sure when the outfielder will be cleared to hit. The manager preached patience and will not rush Garcia. That makes perfect sense for a team going nowhere. Garcia has already established himself as part of the team's rebuilding effort and there's no need to risk further damage.