White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Set for rehab assignment next week
Garcia (hamstring) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia has been ramping up his activity in recent days, including running the bases prior to the White Sox's game Wednesday. It seems likely that the outfielder will need around 3-to-5 games at the minor-league level before returning, but he doesn't look to be too far off from activation as long as everything goes according to plan.
