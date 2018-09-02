White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Set for Sunday tests on knee
Garcia (knee) will be re-evaluated Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with right knee soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The knee was giving him issues for a big chunk of August, but he's tried to continue playing through the irregularity. Garcia, owner of a .239/.269/.446 slash with 15 homers and 38 RBI in 74 games, is a candidate to miss at least a few days of play, so those rostering him in fantasy should plan to get help elsewhere.
