White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Situated on bench for series opener
Garcia is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia has been battling knee pain recently, so he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener after starting three consecutive games, going 4-for-10 with a homer and two RBI in those contests. Manager Rick Renteria said last week that the outfielder's knee may bother him the rest of the season, so he figures to see time off down the stretch as needed. Daniel Palka is starting in right field in this one, with Omar Narvaez serving as the DH and Welington Castillo slotting in behind the dish.
