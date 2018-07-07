White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slugs eighth homer
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.
His ninth-inning shot off Brad Peacock had no impact on the outcome, but it did give Garcia seven homers in his last 11 games and eight on the year. He's now hitting a sharp .333 (21-for-63) since coming off the disabled list in June and, if he can stay healthy, the 27-year-old seems poised for a big second half.
