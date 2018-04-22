White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slump continues

Garcia went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Astros.

Garcia has done little to quell the naysayers who looked askance at his breakout 2017 season, when he was named to the All-Star team and posted career-high numbers across the board. Through 16 games in 2018, he's hitting .209 with just three RBI. A correction was expected after 2017, but this is much more than anyone anticipated. For those who had faith in Garcia, you hope improvement comes when/if his BABIP (.271) approaches its career mark (.338).