White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Solo homer in win

Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Garcia's seventh-inning blast provided an insurance run to put Chicago up by two in the eventual 8-4 win. The 27-year-old missed a significant chunk of time with a hamstring injury, so it could take some time to fully shake off the rust. In four games since returning from the two month absence, he's 4-for-18 (.222) with a homer, two RBI and six strikeouts.