White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Starting Tuesday, as expected
Garcia (illness) is hitting cleanup and starting in right field Tuesday against the Angels.
This was fully anticipated, given that Garcia entered Monday's game as a defensive replacement of all things. However, it's worth noting that he did go to the hospital Monday to get checked for minor chest pains and a rapid heartbeat.
