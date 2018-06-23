White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Starts opener of doubleheader

Garcia started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 11-2 loss to Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Garcia had been activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after missing 55 games due to a hamstring injury. After missing so much time, it's not surprising manager Rick Renteria didn't have Garcia in the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader, although he did enter as a defensive replacement for Daniel Palka in the ninth inning of the nightcap.