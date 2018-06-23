White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Starts opener of doubleheader
Garcia started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 11-2 loss to Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Garcia had been activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after missing 55 games due to a hamstring injury. After missing so much time, it's not surprising manager Rick Renteria didn't have Garcia in the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader, although he did enter as a defensive replacement for Daniel Palka in the ninth inning of the nightcap.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could return over weekend•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers on rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Set for rehab assignment next week•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs bases Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Runs in pool Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.