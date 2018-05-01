White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Still a few weeks away
General manager Rick Hahn said Garcia (hamstring) is still a few weeks away from returning, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "He's recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain," Hahn said. "So it's going to take a few weeks to get him back active at this level."
Garcia has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a hamstring strain. A more concrete timetable for his return date should come forth once he's able to ramp up his baseball activity. In the meantime, Daniel Palka and Trayce Thompson should split time in right field until Garcia is healthy.
