White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Suffers hamstring injury

Garcia exited Monday's game against the Mariners with a right hamstring injury, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

After leaving the game, it was confirmed that Garcia suffered a hamstring strain. He'll be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his status moving forward, but initial reports indicate that the injury doesn't appear to be serious.

