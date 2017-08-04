White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Takes BP on Friday
Garcia (thumb) completed a batting practice session Friday with no setbacks
The White Sox plan on having Garcia take batting practice again Saturday provided that his thumb still feels fine after Friday's session. Garcia had been limited to just taking dry swings as of Thursday, so the fact that he's moved on to taking live batting practice is a sign that he's making inroads towards a return. Look for a further update on Garcia after Saturday's batting practice.
