White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Targeting late-June return

Garcia (hamstring) will have his rehab activities limited over the next three weeks with the goal of returning from the DL in late June.

Garcia has been out since April 24 with a strained right hamstring. He underwent a follow-up MRI recently that revealed improvement in his condition, but he's still expected to be out for at least another month. He will begin receiving PRP injections in the near future, but the White Sox will proceed cautiously and limit his activities over the coming weeks.