White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Unavailable after birth of child

Garcia is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Twins following the birth of his second child, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia is away from the team to be with his wife as they welcome a baby boy. The hope is that Garcia will be available for Friday's series opener against the Tigers. In the meantime, Nicky Delmonico is enjoying a start in the outfield in his stead.

