White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will require rehab assignment

Garcia (thumb) will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria intimated Sunday that Garcia might be able to come off the disabled list early in the week without first going on a rehab assignment, but the team's brass evidently decided against that plan. Since Garcia has only been on the DL for two weeks, he shouldn't need more than a couple games with Charlotte before being activated, likely before the White Sox's weekend series with the Royals.