White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will require rehab assignment
Garcia (thumb) will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria intimated Sunday that Garcia might be able to come off the disabled list early in the week without first going on a rehab assignment, but the team's brass evidently decided against that plan. Since Garcia has only been on the DL for two weeks, he shouldn't need more than a couple games with Charlotte before being activated, likely before the White Sox's weekend series with the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could be back Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Takes BP on Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Cleared to take dry swings•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Scheduled to travel with team•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lands on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...