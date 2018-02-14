White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Wins arbitration case

Garcia has defeated the White Sox in arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Garcia will earn $6.7 million next year; the team had filed for $5.85 million. The 26-year-old outfielder had a breakout season last year, hitting .330/.380/.506 with 18 homers in 561 plate appearances. It remains to be seen how much of that breakout will hold, though, as he recorded a clearly unsustainable .392 BABIP.