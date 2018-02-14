White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Wins arbitration case
Garcia has defeated the White Sox in arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Garcia will earn $6.7 million next year; the team had filed for $5.85 million. The 26-year-old outfielder had a breakout season last year, hitting .330/.380/.506 with 18 homers in 561 plate appearances. It remains to be seen how much of that breakout will hold, though, as he recorded a clearly unsustainable .392 BABIP.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Drives in three Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: In Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with stomach discomfort•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted early Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has historic night Thursday•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...