White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Wrist soreness dissipating, hoping for Friday return
Garcia (wrist) hopes to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was a late scratch Thursday due to some wrist soreness that had cropped up earlier in the day, but he told reporters that it had already improved by the end of Chicago's series opening loss to the Rangers. Provided that Garcia's wrist soreness continues to subside in the lead-up to first pitch Friday, he figures to rejoin the lineup. However, if the White Sox opt to give him an extra day off, look for Alen Hanson to take over in right field.
