White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Yanked from game

Garcia was pulled from Friday's game against the Royals by his manager, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, but this doesn't appear to be why he was lifted from the series opener. He was replaced in left field by Leury Garcia. More information on why Garcia was lifted from the contest should surface following the conclusion of Friday's matchup.

