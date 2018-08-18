White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Yanked from game
Garcia was pulled from Friday's game against the Royals by his manager, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garcia has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, but this doesn't appear to be why he was lifted from the series opener. He was replaced in left field by Leury Garcia. More information on why Garcia was lifted from the contest should surface following the conclusion of Friday's matchup.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Plans on procedure following season•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers twice vs. Rays•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Starting Tuesday, as expected•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns after hospital visit•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Enters off bench•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Late scratch vs. Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...