The White Sox claimed Cowles off waivers from the Cubs on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Cowles has had a rough season with Triple-A Iowa, slashing .242/.306/.389 with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases while striking out at a 28.6 percent clip across 462 plate appearances. He's just 25 year old, though, and he still has a chance to carve out a career at the big-league level as a utility infielder.