The White Sox acquired Peoples, infielder Curtis Mead and right-hander Duncan Davitt from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Adrian Houser, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peoples, 24, converted from the rotation to the bullpen this season in the Rays system. He had a 2.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB in 37.1 innings over 35 appearances at Triple-A Durham.