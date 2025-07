Peoples was traded from the Rays to the White Sox on Thursday along with Curtis Mead and Duncan Davitt in exchange for Adrian Houser, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peoples, 24, converted from the rotation to the bullpen this year in the Rays system. He had a 2.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB in 37.1 innings over 35 appearances this year at Triple-A.