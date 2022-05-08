Sousa retired the lone batter he faced via a fly ball to record the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Closer Liam Hendriks was unavailable Sunday after pitching the past two days, and Jose Ruiz was called upon for the save in his place. Ruiz allowed a leadoff double before retiring the next two batters, and Sousa then entered to face pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki, who was retired on four pitches. Sousa is receiving his first taste of the majors this year and has a 4.82 ERA through 12 outings, and he shouldn't be expected to see regular high-leverage opportunities with much frequency.