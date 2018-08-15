Director of player development Chris Getz said Flores was forced to leave Sunday's minor-league game due to biceps cramping, but he should be back in action within the next couple days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Flores was able to play catch without any problems Tuesday, so this minor injury shouldn't warrant any real concern moving forward. Across 10 games with Double-A Birmingham this year, he's logged a 2.93 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 36:12 K:BB in 61.1 innings.