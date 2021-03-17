Flores was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old struggled in three spring training appearances, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. Flores will look to get back to the big leagues in 2021 after making his debut in the majors with two appearances last season.
