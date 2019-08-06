White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Healthy again
Flores (oblique) was reinstated from Double-A Birmingham's 7-day injured list Saturday and assigned to High-A Winston-Salem.
Sidelined since late May with an oblique injury, Flores was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate July 11. After four outings with that affiliate, Flores moved up to Low-A Kannapolis for his most recent turn Aug. 1, tossing three innings and giving up three runs. He'll presumably slot into the Winston-Salem rotation this week now that the oblique issue is firmly in the rear-view mirror.
