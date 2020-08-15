Flores was optioned back to the White Sox's secondary site following Saturday's doubleheader, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Flores was briefly called up as the team's extra man, but he didn't play a role in either contest. He's yet to appear in a big-league game this year and has never pitched above the Double-A level.
