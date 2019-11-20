Play

Flores was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Flores tossed 78.1 innings for Double-A Birmingham last season, recording a 3.33 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. Although he's shown some promise at the Double-A level over the past two years, he'll still likely need to face some more significant competition before being considered for a major-league role. Wednesday's addition to the 40-man roster shields him from the Rule 5 draft.

