Flores was recalled from Chicago's alternate training site Thursday.
He takes the roster spot of Reynaldo Lopez, who was bumped from the rotation, but Flores is expected to simply offer length out of the bullpen in the short term. He had a 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 78.1 innings at Double-A last year.
