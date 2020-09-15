Flores was optioned to the White Sox's alternate training site Tuesday.
Flores spent nearly two weeks on the big-league roster but made just two appearances, allowing two runs in two innings of relief in his first career big-league opportunities. Jace Fry (back) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Recalled from satellite camp•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Optioned following doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Serving as 29th man•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Sent to Birmingham•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Healthy again•