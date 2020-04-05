White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Sent to Birmingham
The White Sox optioned Flores to Double-A Birmingham on March 11.
Flores will head to the Southern League for a repeat season after posting a 3.33 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 78.1 innings in 2019. If he finds early success in his return to Birmingham, he could be in store for a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte before the season ends.
More News
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Healthy again•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Out with oblique injury•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Exits with injury•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Dealing with minor biceps injury•
-
White Sox's Bernardo Flores: Exits with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...