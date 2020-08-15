Flores was recalled from alternate camp to serve as the 29th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Flores was optioned to Double-A Birmingham in April but spent camp with the alternate squad. He'll be available out of the bullpen for Saturday's twin bill before he's returned to the alternate training site.
