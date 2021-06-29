The White Sox reinstated Hamilton (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Chicago placed Jake Lamb (quadriceps) on the IL in a corresponding move and also optioned Luis Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte, so Hamilton should reclaim duties as the White Sox's fourth outfielder as he rejoins the active roster. Hamilton, who had been out since June 5 with a right oblique strain, has gotten on base at a lowly .247 clip over his 75 plate appearances this season, but he's gone 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts and is a plus defender in the outfielder.
