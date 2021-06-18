Hamilton felt a pinch in his oblique Thursday and has backed off his rehab work, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton has spent the required 10 days on the injured list with his strained right oblique, but his return no longer appears imminent. He'd advanced to swinging Thursday, but that seemed to trigger the setback. The White Sox have yet to provide an updated timeline for his return.
