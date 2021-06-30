Hamilton, who is a switch hitter, will hit exclusively from the right side upon his return from the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hamilton spent time on the IL with an oblique strain that bothers him only when swinging from the left side. As such, he's made the decision to bat right-handed going forward. Hamilton entered Tuesday's game as a defensive replacement but did not bat.
