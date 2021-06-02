Hamilton started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

All of Hamilton's contributions came on one play. In the second inning, the speedy outfielder doubled, which plated two runs, then advanced to third on the throw to the plate before making a mad dash for home when the ball got away from the catcher. Hamilton has hits in four straight starts, including two home runs and two doubles, and has driven in five during the recent surge. Until Adam Engel (hamstring) is ready to come off his rehab assignment, Hamilton and Leury Garcia will share center field.