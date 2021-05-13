Hamilton went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in the White Sox' 13-8 win Wednesday over the Twins.

Hamilton was a home run shy of the cycle Wednesday, as he scored three times and drove in one. The speedy outfielder also added a steal in the game. He only had three hits in the season before his four-hit performance. The 30-year-old is receiving much more playing time than anticipated, with both Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) out long term. He is slashing .250/.300/.357 in 31 plate appearances.