Hamilton left Saturday's game against the Tigers with right side soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, showing signs of discomfort in the second at-bat before exiting after the fourth inning. More details about the speedster's condition figure to come out after the game.
