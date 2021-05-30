Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
Hamilton has feasted on Baltimore pitching, launching his first two homers of the year in consecutive games. The speedy outfielder has never hit more than six long balls in a season, so this power surge is likely to be brief. He has a .211/.233/.404 slash line with eight RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases through 62 plate appearances overall.
