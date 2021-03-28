Hamilton and Nick Williams are competing for the 26th and final roster spot, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) injury created an opportunity for Hamilton and Williams, each of whom started Saturday's game. Hamilton, who stole his third base in 10 games since joining the White Sox, brings a speed element that could be useful for situational baseball, but it's likely the spot will eventually be filled when Adam Engel (hamstring) returns within the first two weeks of the regular season.