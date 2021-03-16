The White Sox signed Hamilton to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
After being cut loose by Cleveland over the weekend, Hamilton will now move on to the third AL Central organization of his career after he previously spent part of the 2019 season with the Royals. Hamilton's deal includes an invitation to big-league camp, where he'll be evaluated for a potential role as a reserve outfielder on Chicago's Opening Day roster. Even if he does break camp with the White Sox, Hamilton is unlikely to see consistent enough playing time to deliver useful stolen-base production for fantasy managers.