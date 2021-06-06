The White Sox placed Hamilton on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Hamilton exited Saturday's game with what was described as right side soreness, and he's now landed on the injured list with the diagnosis coming back as an oblique strain. No official timeline has been laid out regarding how long the speedy outfielder could be out, but it's worth noting that the recovery time for an oblique strain is often longer than a month. Adam Engel (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding roster move.