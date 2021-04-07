site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Leaves with hamstring tightness
Hamilton left Wednesday's game against the Mariners with left hamstring tightness.
Hamilton got the start in left field, walked in his second plate appearance and swiped his second bag of the young season, but it may have come at a cost. Andrew Vaughn replaced Hamilton in left.
