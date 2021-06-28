Hamilton (oblique) is closing in on a return to action, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton has been out for over three weeks with a strained oblique. He hit a setback in mid-June but is back on track now. He's expected to hit exclusively right-handed upon his return.
More News
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Backing off after setback•
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Return not yet imminent•
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Exits Saturday's game•
-
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Doubles home two•