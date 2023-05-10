The White Sox placed Hamilton on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hamilton has not played on the current road trip, and it's now apparent why. The outfielder will head to the injured list for at least a week-plus and he'll be replacement on the roster by Jake Marisnick.
