White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Hamilton (oblique) has yet to resume taking full batting practice, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Reading between the lines of La Russa's comments, Hamilton has been able to perform some baseball activities since landing on the injured list June 6 with a right oblique strain, but the outfielder doesn't appear to be in the day-to-day stage of his recovery from the injury at this point. Once he's able to take full BP without any discomfort, Hamilton could be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
