Hamilton (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 30-year-old spent the past two weeks on the shelf with a strained left hamstring, but he'll return to the active roster Friday. Hamilton is 3-for-11 with two stolen bases and two runs through six games and will rejoin the outfield mix for the White Sox.
