Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Hamilton cranked his first home run of the season off John Means with two outs in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old is not a power threat, so the rare long ball is just an added bonus to his elite speed. However, he is batting just .208/.232/.358 in 58 plate appearances. He has seven RBI, nine runs and four steals.